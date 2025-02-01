CM Punk FINALLY reveals why "a lot of" WWE stars dislike him

  • home icon
By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 01, 2025 04:12 GMT
CM Punk (via WWE's official website)

CM Punk has explained why some WWE superstars dislike him. The former WWE Champion revealed the reason in a new interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

CM Punk will go down in history as one of the most controversial stars in the business. He is a polarizing figure, and many behind the scenes reportedly aren't fond of him.

While speaking with Pat McAfee tonight on his show, CM Punk admitted some WWE Superstars don't like him one bit. He then had the following to say about the reason why they dislike him:

"Yeah, they hate it, they hate it. And for the longest time. It's probably, honestly why a lot of them don't like me is because they were here holding it down for so long and they're just like, 'Every time we go out there and we're busting our a** and they're chanting for some guy who's not even here,' like that's got to suck man, that's disheartening." [4:33 - 4:53]
Punk received one of the biggest pops of the modern era when he finally made his return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. His return didn't sit well with Seth Rollins, who threw a temper tantrum right away. Drew McIntyre was another star who wasn't happy with Punk's return and went on to take several shots at him.

Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Punk's quotes!

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
