Pat McAfee roasts AEW after Double or Nothing 2023

The promotion wars are seemingly not over, as Pat Mcafee took a shot at AEW. Last Sunday saw the reigniting of the Wednesday Wars, as NXT Battleground and AEW Double or Nothing took place on the same day and at the same time.

Despite the heavy viewership on the show, some fans noticed that Double or Nothing had empty seats in certain areas. Whether these were seats that weren't sold for public purchase or whether they were extra seats that no one bought, the news of this reached the public.

While on The Pat McAfee Show, the former NFL punter mentioned how at certain camera angles, shows could cover up details, such as empty seats. He then threw shade at AEW for concealing the empty seats.

"Anytime you get a shot away from hard cam, you know what I mean, you can really see a lot of things. AEW found that out this weekend or whatever in one of their events. It was like three-quarters of an arena completely empty. It's like, whoa, they don't want that photo out anywhere," said McAfee.

Vick @Vick_WWE_ Pat McAfee roasts AEW Pat McAfee roasts AEW https://t.co/tlTVPHARB8

Pat McAfee talks about friendship with WWE superstar Brock Lesnar

Pat McAfee and Brock Lesnar's friendship is one that not many would expect, and you would not think they would have much in common, but that isn't the case.

On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the former NFL Athlete described his friendship with 'The Beast Incarnate' and mentioned they'd become friends since Brock appeared on his show last year.

"When he came into the studio and obviously did the interview, that was at the beginning of us getting to know each other...So like, I think he doesn't let a lot of people into his world...so getting a chance to become friends with Brock Lesnar has been a legendary thing that I'm very thankful for, and he is a hilarious human being."

Most fans did not see the goofy side of Brock Lesnar in WWE until he started showing his true self as 'Cowboy Brock' last year. It was a pleasant surprise, but his interview with the former Colts player made him likable among the fans.

What are your reactions to McAfee's shots at AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and credit Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes