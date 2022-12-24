Paul Heyman allegedly too late to improve AEW's product, claims WWE veteran

Jim Cornette believes Paul Heyman is capable of fixing AEW's booking. The wrestling veteran recently provided his take on the subject.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette stated that Heyman would be willing to take up a creative role, especially if he was in his 40s.

However, Cornette also believes that for Paul Heyman to work in AEW, Tony Khan would have to completely stay out of the way and let the current WWE star do his thing.

"He would be 57 now maybe, is he 57, 58? When's his birthday, I don't know. If he was 42 instead, I would say, not only would he probably take that but he could do it. As long as Tony stayed completely out of the way and let him do his thing, I think he could," said Cornette. [1:37-1:56]

Former AEW star Dan Lambert claimed that Paul Heyman has improved Roman Reigns' work

Roman Reigns is currently enjoying the run of a lifetime. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is the leader of The Bloodline and arguably the biggest star in the company.

Speaking to Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling, former AEW star Dan Lambert spoke about Reigns' struggles during the early phase of his WWE career. He said:

"Man, you want to talk about a guy [Roman Reigns] who found his groove. There were certain times where, and I don't know if it was just the learning process when you come in and you're immediately shot to the top. You almost don't get the time to learn all the little tricks in your craft."

Paul Heyman has been working closely with The Tribal Chief since the formation of The Bloodline. He has accompanied the group for the majority of their marquee matches.

