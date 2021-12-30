Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette name-dropped during AEW Dynamite segment

Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette were name-dropped on AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash during a segment between Dan Lambert and Brandi Rhodes.

Dan Lambert showed up to the ring with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky next to him during the show. He proceeded to cut his usual promo, berating AEW and its fans.

However, he was interrupted by Cody Rhodes's wife Brandi Rhodes after the American Top Team leader made some questionable remarks towards her.

Brandi called Dan Lambert a less-talented version of Paul Heyman, and Dan retorted by saying he'd prefer to be compared to Jim Cornette.

AEW has never been shy of name-dropping WWE or ex-WWE talent on their programming, and this segment continued that trend. We saw another example of it a few weeks back when MJF and CM Punk name-dropped The Miz and referenced John Cena, Triple H, and AJ Styles.

Fans have previously speculated if Dan Lambert is AEW's way of having a Jim Cornette-like character in the company. The legendary Midnight Express manager is a known critic of modern-day professional wrestling and a lot of what Dan Lambert says somewhat echoes Jim Cornette's thoughts.

What else happened on AEW Dynamite?

AEW Dynamite aired for the last time on TNT as the show will be moving to the TBS Network from next Wednesday.

The show started with a massive 10-man tag team match between Christian Cage, Jurassic Express, and Lucha Brothers against FTR, Private Party, and Matt Hardy. The heels came out on top as the FTR got the win with the Big Rig. Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz defeated Daniel Garcia and 2point0 in the next match, as Chris Jericho returned to AEW.

Thunder Rosa lost to Jade Cargill in the TBS Championship Tournament semi-finals after Mercedes Martinez interfered. Wardlow squashed Shawn Spears with four powerbombs while the Undisputed Era made their AEW debut by defeating the Best Friends in the main event.

