Paul Heyman reacts to a viral image of him managing CM Punk and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 29

Paul Heyman, the mastermind behind some of WWE's most iconic moments, recently reacted to a viral image that showcases his involvement in WrestleMania 29.

This event was undoubtedly a highlight in The Wiseman's career as he managed two of WWE's top superstars – CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. The spotlight at The Grandest Stage of Them All was shared between two epic clashes that showcased the skills of Heyman's proteges.

At WrestleMania 29, CM Punk squared off against The Undertaker in a singles match, which is regarded as one of the greatest 'Mania matches. At the same time, Brock Lesnar had a match against Triple H, continuing a rivalry that had been brewing since Lesnar's triumphant return to WWE in 2012.

The image shared by a fan on Twitter captures the essence of that unforgettable night when CM Punk and Brock Lesnar squared off against their opponents when they were under Heyman's guidance during the grand event.

Paul Heyman noticed the tweet and reacted to it soon.

"My significant (and RELEVANT) presence had to be a cool night for @WWE #WrestleMania itself. In two separate yet distinct prominent positions, I bestowed upon the Showcase of the Immortals the gift of me bringing further value to the global brand known as the "Grandest Stage of 'em All!" Heyman wrote.

Check out the tweet and image below:

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle twitter.com/patricktheheel… My significant (and RELEVANT) presence had to be a cool night for @WWE #WrestleMania itself. In two separate yet distinct prominent positions, I bestowed upon the Showcase of the Immortals the gift of me bringing further value to the global brand known as the "Grandest Stage of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Paul Heyman expressed his displeasure with WWE personality Byron Saxton

ECW legend Paul Heyman expressed frustration towards WWE personality Byron Saxton following SummerSlam 2023.

Roman Reigns was scheduled to make an appearance at the SummerSlam 2023 post-show press conference. However, Reigns' participation was hindered due to an injury sustained in his main event match against Jey Uso.

During the post-show press conference, Byron Saxton initially introduced Roman Reigns but swiftly corrected himself to announce Paul Heyman instead. According to reports, Heyman was visibly annoyed and initially confronted Saxton.

You can check out the video here.

However, Saxton promptly apologized to Heyman, and the latter playfully teased the 41-year-old before taking his seat.

Who do you think had the better match at WrestleMania 29: CM Punk or Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee