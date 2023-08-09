Paul Heyman legitimately angry at 41-year-old after SummerSlam [Rumors]

As per a new report, WWE veteran Paul Heyman was legitimately "pis*ed" at a WWE personality after SummerSlam 2023. The name in question is Byron Saxton.

Roman Reigns was scheduled to appear at the SummerSlam 2023 post-show press conference. The Tribal Chief reportedly suffered an injury during his match against Jey Uso in the show's main event, which led to the former skipping the presser.

Fans who watched the press conference are aware that Byron Saxton announced Reigns during the press conference but then quickly corrected himself and announced Paul Heyman. Sources told Ringside News the following about the fiasco:

“Heyman was pi*sed and started to tear into Byron but then dropped it.” [H/T RSN]

A video shared on Twitter hints that Heyman was not thrilled upon arriving at the press conference. He told Saxton there's nothing like setting folks up for disappointment at the beginning of the intro. Saxton then apologized to Heyman, who then mocked the 41-year-old before taking his seat.

Paul Heyman recently declared himself the greatest manager of all time

Heyman recently made an appearance on ESPN's First Take alongside Roman Reigns. The Wise Man had nothing but praise for his work in the business and called himself the greatest manager of all time. When Stephen A. Smith mentioned Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, Heyman said, "Scr*w him, he's dead," while in character.

Paul Heyman has been on Reigns' side for about three years now. He has managed some of the biggest names in the history of WWE. Heyman's legacy is unmatched, and his work with The Bloodline has only added to his ever-rising star power. It won't be a stretch to assume that Heyman will headline his own WWE Hall of Fame class in the future.

What do you think of this report? Were you disappointed that Roman Reigns wasn't present at the press conference after SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here