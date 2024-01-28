Paul Heyman references Roman Reigns' iconic moment against AEW stars ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Paul Heyman has issued a warning to Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles by referencing an iconic Roman Reigns moment involving two current AEW stars before WWE Royal Rumble tonight.

The Wise Man was stopped for an interview backstage when he was asked to give his thoughts on how The Tribal Chief would fare in the Fatal Four-Way match tonight. He answered in typical Heyman fashion and took fans down memory lane to WrestleMania 37, where Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) and Edge (Adam Copeland).

Heyman said:

"What did Roman Reigns do the last time he was in Tampa Bay [WrestleMania 37]? He stacked Daniel Bryan and Edge." [H/T Fightful]

Bryan and Edge are now among the top names in All Elite Wrestling. To see a prominent star like Paul Heyman mention two AEW talents before the Royal Rumble speaks volumes.

Roman Reigns overcame The American Dragon and The Rated-R Superstar in a Triple Threat Universal Title match at WrestleMania 37, also held in Florida. It will be interesting to see what happens tonight, as The Tribal Chief will be a wanted man when he takes on Knight, Styles, and Orton.

Will Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title? Tell us in the comments section below.

