Paul Heyman references top AEW star during fiery promo on WWE RAW

Tonight on WWE RAW, the Wiseman Paul Heyman had some strong words for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. During the promo segment, Heyman referenced AEW star and brother of the American Nightmare, Dustin Rhodes.

This past Saturday night at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns managed to retain his title against Sami Zayn. Thus the main event for WrestleMania was set. Cody Rhodes will be wrestling the Head of the Table for the Undisputed title.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes entered the ring looking to address his WrestleMania match. But before The American Nightmare could speak, The Wiseman showed up on the titantron wearing a neck brace. Heyman was still suffering the effects of being hit with the Stunner by Kevin Owens.

Heyman questioned if Rhodes can handle the pressure that comes with being the champion. He mentioned that as a champion, The American Nightmare will have to be on the road for over 200 days and will be representing the promotion in media calls, interviews, and many more facets.

Heyman then mentioned Cody's brother Dustin Rhodes and referred to his statement about their father, The American Dream – that he was never home whether he was in town or on the road.

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph___ @WWE @HeymanHustle



Baron Corbin alluded to him last week, Paul Heyman mentioned him by name on Monday Night Raw.



Is a WWE return on the card for him 🤔.



#WWE @CodyRhodes What is @DustinRhodes contract status at All Elite Wrestling?Baron Corbin alluded to him last week, Paul Heyman mentioned him by name on Monday Night Raw.Is a WWE return on the card for him 🤔. #WWE Raw @WWE @HeymanHustle @CodyRhodes What is @DustinRhodes contract status at All Elite Wrestling?Baron Corbin alluded to him last week, Paul Heyman mentioned him by name on Monday Night Raw. Is a WWE return on the card for him 🤔.#WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/FvTLu04Bpp

After listening to everything Paul Heyman said, Cody Rhodes sent a message to Roman Reigns. He stated that all he has in his mind is to finish the story, and at WrestleMania, the Tribal Chief's title reign will come to an end.

What is your reaction to the segment on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes