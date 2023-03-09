Paul Heyman reportedly helped patch things up between two WWE veterans

WWE legend Paul Heyman has had his hand in many sectors of the pro wrestling industry and is highly regarded by many of his peers. According to Mr. Kennedy, Heyman is responsible for squashing major heat between himself and CM Punk.

CM Punk seems to be quite the polarizing figure in the pro wrestling industry today, and many have damned the star, especially after his comments at the AEW All Out 2022 media scrum. Although Mr. Kennedy regards Punk highly, that wasn't the case early on in WWE.

During his interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Kennedy recalled how he felt when Punk was making his way into WWE.

"I had gotten called up on the road for WWE out of OVW, and I remember Paul [Heyman] really loved CM Punk and I was Paul’s baby – he got me out the door, he got me on TV and then Punk was the next guy, and I didn’t like it. I remember Paul took me and Punk out for sushi and we just sat down and talked, and I loved him ever since. Sometimes brothers gotta fight." (04:11 onward).

Mr. Kennedy also recalled how he felt when he was told that he would be the winner of the 2007 Money in the Bank match, especially since Edge was originally slated to win.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Mr. Kennedy's issues with CM Punk alledgedly began before their time together in WWE

CM Punk and Mr. Kennedy have a brief history in WWE, and the two clashed back in 2007 when Punk made his SmackDown debut. Other than this, they only went up against each other during two Money in the Bank bouts and one final time when Punk and 13 other athletes took on Kennedy and Triple H in a Handicap Match.

Josue Carmona @JosueCa57663735 @AEWRetweeting CM Punk and Mr. Kennedy/Mr. Anderson @AEWRetweeting CM Punk and Mr. Kennedy/Mr. Anderson https://t.co/LTVa7TccAP

Earlier in the podcast, Mr. Kennedy recalled having a match at an IWA Mid-South tournament, which he thought was good until hearing the commentary on his tape.

"I finally got a copy of this tape, pop it in, watching it and it was CM Punk, Dave Przak, and Ace Steel on commentary and they were burying us. It felt like they were burying us bad. I bumped into him on a show, I just pulled him aside and I brought it up. And I remember he gave me the most sincere, heartfelt apology and we were cool." (03:09 onward).

The former WWE Superstar is now on far better terms with Punk today, and it seems like fans will have to thank Paul Heyman for the resolution.

If you use the quotes above, please credit WrestlingNewsCo and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes