"That is just the way it goes" - 47-year-old former champion reflects on winning Money in the Bank at WWE WrestleMania

A former WWE Superstar recently explained how his shocking Money in the Bank victory came to be at WrestleMania 23.

The Money in the Bank briefcase can turn around a WWE Superstar's career or can turn out to be a hindrance. Austin Theory's career has been revitalized since his failed cash-in, while Liv Morgan's popularity has skyrocketed since her successful cash-in on Ronda Rousey last year.

One superstar who never got to experience the benefits of winning the Money in the Bank briefcase was Mr. Kennedy (Ken Anderson). The former United States Champion won the MITB Ladder match at WWE WrestleMania 23 but never got to cash in due to injury.

Kennedy lost the briefcase to Edge during a May 2007 edition of RAW, and The Rated-R Superstar went on to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, the 47-year-old explained that Edge was initially going to win the match at WrestleMania, but the plans were changed a couple of days before the show.

"For the first three days, Edge was going over. Edge was going to win it again. The second to last day in practice, Michael Hayes came in and said they want to put Kennedy over. I remember at the time, whenever something cool like that happens, I don't get excited about it," said Mr. Kennedy. [From 01:39 to 02:00]

Kennedy added that he always felt like things could change and didn't allow himself to get too excited in case plans were changed.

"There's always the chance that tomorrow they're going to change it back again or they're going to give it to somebody else, you know? That is just the way that it goes," added Mr. Kennedy. [From 02:15 to 02:21]

Mr. Kennedy on sharing a moment with former WWE star CM Punk

Mr. Kennedy spoke about a special moment he had with former AEW World Champion CM Punk during the Money in the Bank Ladder match at WrestleMania 23.

Kennedy noted that he and Punk performed at a small independent show in Wisconsin back in the day and were the final two superstars battling in the Ladder match at WWE WrestleMania 23.

The 47-year-old stated that CM Punk brought up the independent wrestling show while they were trading punches on top of the ladder.

"The last people that you see in that match are Punk and I at the top of the ladder. We're like duking it out and going back and forth. As we're punching each other, he's like 'hey man, this is kind of a far cry from Whitewater, Wisconsin don't you think?'. So that was another cool little moment," added Mr. Kennedy. [From 05:32 to 05:49]

GrappleKlips @GrappleKlips Money In The Bank Ladder Match



Mr. Kennedy vs CM Punk vs Edge vs Finlay vs Jeff Hardy vs King Booker vs Matt Hardy vs Randy Orton



WWE WrestleMania 23

April 1, 2007 Money In The Bank Ladder MatchMr. Kennedy vs CM Punk vs Edge vs Finlay vs Jeff Hardy vs King Booker vs Matt Hardy vs Randy OrtonWWE WrestleMania 23April 1, 2007 https://t.co/jnE3enAQ1W

Mr. Kennedy was released by WWE in 2009 and went on to have a successful career in the independent wrestling scene. He spent several years in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, now known as IMPACT Wrestling, and won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship twice.

Do you think Mr. Kennedy could have been a big star in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Ten Count and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes