Is another torch scheduled to be passed at WrestleMania 39?

On Monday Night RAW, John Cena made his return to WWE on the road to WrestleMania and was quickly challenged by Austin Theory in the process. While Cena initially declined the challenge, he eventually accepted, and the match for the WWE United States Championship was made official.

So does this mean Cena will pick up his first WrestleMania victory since WrestleMania 33? Judging by the latest betting odds, it doesn't seem that way.

According to Bet Online, Austin Theory is the current favorite to defeat John Cena and retain his United States Championship at WrestleMania.

The current betting odds are as follows:

Austin Theory: -500

John Cena: +300

Did John Cena place Austin Theory in a must-win situation at WrestleMania 39?

Not only did John Cena accept Austin Theory's challenge for WrestleMania 39 last night, he completely torched him on the microphone in the process.

John Cena provided a masterclass on the microphone last night and completely stripped away any bit of credibility Theory might have built up with the WWE Universe in recent months.

Due to the nature of this segment, it seems almost like a foregone conclusion that these betting odds are going to hold up. Because if Theory is unable to prove Cena wrong with everything he said on RAW, will he ever be able to rebound in the eyes of the WWE Universe?

While a loss at WrestleMania 39 isn't going to hurt John Cena one bit, a loss for Austin Theory could potentially do so much harm to the credibility of his character that he will never be able to recover.

What do you make of these betting odds? Do you think Austin Theory will defeat John Cena at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

