Paul Heyman seemingly referenced on AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe seemingly referenced former WWE colleague Paul Heyman during AEW Dynamite.

Joe went to the ring to cut his first promo since his shocking betrayal of Wardlow last week on AEW Dynamite. He attacked his former tag partner from behind as he awaited Powerhouse Hobbs.

During this, he shared an interaction with on-air personality Tony Schiavone, likening him to an old colleague of his named Paul, a seeming reference to Paul Heyman.

"You remind me of an old colleague of mine named Paul, but I hope our interactions go better tonight than they went with him." - Samoa Joe said.

Joe and Paul Heyman crossed paths in 2017 when the former feuded with Brock Lesnar for the Universal title on RAW. Joe initially challenged Brock for the title at the Great Balls of Fire in singles action. It was a short affair, but Joe pushed Lesnar, and it appeared as though he could take the title, with the Beast just surviving the onslaught.

They clashed once more in a fatal four-way match involving Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. The clash was another where Lesnar had to overcome the odds, coming away with the title by the skin of his teeth.

