  • "Paul and Shawn will come get you," "Can't wait to get out for WWE?" - Fans react after top star drops cryptic post amid AEW absence

By Sujay
Modified May 16, 2025 01:52 GMT
WWE stars Shawn Michaels &amp; Triple H (left) and AEW logo (right). (Image credits: WWE YouTube channel &amp; AEW Facebook page)
An AEW star shared a cryptic post during her absence, leading fans to develop various theories. These theories mainly revolved around her potential move to WWE and how that might unfold.

Mariah May and her future in the company have been on the lips of all the wrestling fans. Ever since reports surfaced that she was not interested in signing an extension with AEW, all sorts of theories have emerged.

Her social media posts have not helped either, and they have only fueled further speculation about her future. In a recent post, she shared a picture of herself locked in a cage.

That obviously led to many fans theorizing that she is stuck in AEW and that she can't wait to join the Stamford-based promotion. Another fan mentioned that it was only a matter of time before Shawn Michaels and Triple H came to get her.

Check out some of the notable reactions below:

Fan reactions on X.
WrestleVotes reported that WWE will do everything to get AEW star Mariah May

Mariah May could soon be leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion. It has been noted that WWE will do everything in its power to acquire the former AEW Women's World Champion once her contract with All Elite Wrestling ends.

During a Q&A session with Bill Apter, WrestleVotes reported that Triple H will attempt to offer her anything to entice her to work for his company.

“Nothing more than what we reported on WrestleVotes right here, that WWE will be extremely active when she's available. They're gonna throw everything at her that they can in hopes that they land her. That's the latest that we've had. We'll see once the negotiations really kick in.”

Mariah May has definitely made a great name for herself in AEW over the past year, and this is just a testament to her talent and hard work that she has shown.

Edited by Neda Ali
