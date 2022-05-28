"I could cause a riot" - Paul Wight aka Big Show says he would love to turn heel to face WWE Hall of Famer's ally in AEW

AEW star Paul Wight is one of the few oldest remaining active performers in professional wrestling today.

The former Big Show has reached the twilight of his career, meaning he only has a few matches left under his belt. Following his sporadic wrestling appearances on AEW programming, the 50-year-old veteran wants to tick off his dream match bucket list before hanging up his boots.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Paul Wight expressed his desire to form a tag team with Wardlow:

"Wardlow, obviously, at some point — I’d like to actually do some kind of thing where I could tag with Wardlow. Just so I can kind of work with him as a team. I think there’s a lot of fun we could have there. I would love to do something," Wight said. (28:48-29:02)

The former WWE Champion also named Kenny Omega and Hangman Page as some of the top-tier stars he would like to work with down the road.

Paul Wight spoke about the idea of turning heel to face Darby Allin. With his years of experience, the veteran asserted that he could put over younger talent and help them reach a certain level of stardom:

"There’s a lot of great talent – even working with like Kenny Omega, Adam Page. I would love to work with Dante Martin, Ricky Starks, Darby Allin. My god, I would love to be a heel with some heat and work with Darby Allin. Like, I mean, I think I could cause a riot with Darby Allin. Murderhawk (Lance Archer), I’d love to work with him, just 'cause he’s a big monster (..) let’s be honest, it doesn’t do any good for me to go out there and beat up a younger talent at this stage of the game for me, you know what I mean? I need to find a way that it makes sense to enhance that talent and elevate that talent," Wight added. (29:15-30:10)

Paul Wight is undefeated in AEW

Wight may not have been a regular as a competitor, but he has made an impressive start to his AEW career.

The World's Largest Athlete has competed in four matches so far and emerged victoriously in all of them. His biggest challenge to date went down at All Out last year, where he defeated QT Marshall in a short yet entertaining bout.

Paul Wight recently shed light on his absence from television, revealing that he underwent another hip transplant, which has put him in a recovery period.

It's almost a foregone conclusion that the former WWE Superstar will miss the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

