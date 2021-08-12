Paul Wight appears on this week's AEW Dynamite, gets physical with top heel faction

Paul Wight made a surprising appearance on this week's AEW Dynamite, where he got physical with the QT Marshall-led stable, The Factory.

On the latest episode of the show, Marshall and his cohorts, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto, were involved in an in-ring interview conducted by Tony Schiavone. The group got physical with Schiavone and his son, Chris. Moments later, Paul Wight came out, much to the Pittsburgh crowd's delight.

You mess with @tonyschiavone24 and his family, you deal with his #AEWDarkElevation broadcast partner, @PaulWight. #TheFactory found out the hard way.



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/0IgUXzPgpl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021

The former Big Show entered the ring and confronted The Factory. Marshall wisely pushed Aaron Solo toward Wight while he and Comoroto rolled out of the ring. Wight, who was seething with anger after the heel faction laid their hands on his broadcast colleague, delivered a massive chokeslam to Solo.

Paul Wight then stared at Marshall at the ringside, with the latter quickly making his way away from the area to avoid the big man's wrath. By the looks of this segment, it seems like we might be nearing Wight's in-ring debut in AEW, possibly in a match against Marshall.

Paul Wight has been vocal about wanting to get wrestle in AEW

Ever since his AEW debut in March 2021, Paul Wight has spoken on several occasions about his desire to lace up his wrestling boots again. He last wrestled more than a year ago on WWE RAW against Randy Orton in an Unsanctioned Match.

As a result, many fans are looking forward to Wight's return to the ring for one final run. Though a match with QT Marshall is not the most exciting of clashes, the two veterans have enough experience to put on a memorable bout for AEW fans.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of this week's AEW Dynamite as well as WWE NXT in the video below:

Are you excited about Paul Wight possibly making to in-ring debut in AEW? Do you want Wight and QT Marshall to battle it out at AEW All Out 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier