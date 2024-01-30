Paul Wight (fka Big Show) returns to in-ring action at major non-AEW event

Paul Wight has wrestled sporadically since he joined All Elite Wrestling. However, he recently returned to action at a significant non-AEW show. The event in question here is the 2024 Jericho Cruise.

The World's Largest Athlete is popular for his tenures in WWE and WCW, where fans knew him as The Big Show and The Giant, respectively. He joined AEW in 2021, working as a commentator alongside Tony Schiavone for the YouTube series Dark: Elevation. Wight has also wrestled in a few matches since signing with the Tony Khan-led company.

He recently competed in the main event of the Jericho Cruise alongside his former WWE tag team partner, Chris Jericho. The legend was also appointed Guest of Honor at the Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea event.

When does Paul Wight plan to retire?

Paul Wight kicked off his pro wrestling career in 1994. He has been in the business for almost three decades, capturing multiple titles and performing at several high-profile shows.

In an interview with The Battleground Podcast in October last year, Wight disclosed that he planned to retire from in-ring competition in two years.

“I got a year and a half, two years left before I hang it all up. Really, it's about trying to help this younger talent and then moving on to that commentary role. Then, it's about the younger talent," he said.

The legend mentioned that he was satisfied with his pro wrestling career and wanted to help up-and-coming talents before hanging up his wrestling boots:

"Right now, I'm still froggy and want to have fun and play a little bit. I've had plenty of matches, have done plenty of tours, [and] had plenty of rivalries. Right now, it's about doing what I can to help the product out. There's a time [when] all things come to an end, unfortunately,” Wight added.

The World's Largest Athlete wrestled his last match in AEW on the November 15, 2023 edition of Dynamite. He teamed up with Kota Ibushi and The Golden Jets (Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega) to defeat Brian Cage & The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher & Powerhouse Hobbs) in a Street Fight.

What are your thoughts on Paul Wight's retirement plans? Let us know in the comments section below.

