Paul Wight reveals when he plans to retire and future with AEW

AEW star Paul Wight is one of the most recognizable wrestlers in the industry and has had a successful career. But, like all things, his career will end, which the veteran recently opened up about.

Many fans believed that Wight had already retired while signed to AEW. However, the veteran eventually debunked the claims. His last televised match with the promotion was back at All Out 2021.

During a recent interview on The Battleground Podcast, Paul Wight revealed that his retirement plans are sooner than many might think:

"I got a year and a half, two years left, before I hang it all up. Really, it's about trying to help this younger talent and then moving on to that commentary role. Then, it's about the younger talent."

"Right now, I'm still froggy and want to have fun and play a little bit. I've had plenty of matches, have done plenty of tours, had plenty of rivalries. Right now, it's about doing what I can in helping the product out. There's a time, all things come to an end, unfortunately." (H/T: Fightful).

Wight recently appeared in OVW, where he cut a brief promo. Interestingly, the veteran advertised All Elite Wrestling ticket promotions while addressing the crowd.

Dave Meltzer believes that Paul Wight will be Chris Jericho's surprise partner at AEW Full-Gear

Jericho and Kenny Omega are currently at war with the Don Callis Family and recently suffered a significant loss. The Ocho recently sat down for an interview with Renee Paquette and teased the inclusion of an old friend to even the odds in this feud.

According to Dave Meltzer in the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Chris Jericho is definitely referring to Paul Wight:

"I think he's talking about Paul Wight yeah, so I could see [Chris] Jericho, [Kenny] Omega and Paul Wight against [Powerhouse] Hobbs, [Konosuke] Takeshita and Sammy Guevara maybe." [42:47 onward].

The AEW stars notably had an exciting pairing in WWE, where they were called the JeriShow. The two last teamed up in 2016, so it would be quite an emotional reunion between the men.

