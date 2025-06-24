Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) called out for one last hurrah by AEW champion

A current AEW champion wants to face Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) before the WWE legend announces his retirement. Wight has been away from in-ring action since January 2024.

Paul Wight has been challenged to a match by AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs. The former Big Show made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2021 after a legendary WWE run. However, he has wrestled sporadically for the Tony Khan-led promotion. Moreover, Wight has not been part of the company's commentary team since the 2024 Full Gear.

The World's Largest Athlete has said in many interviews that he is nearing the end of his in-ring career. Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm, Powerhouse Hobbs recently revealed that a match against Wight was in the cards.

"Oh yeah, it's gotta happen [a match between him and Wight]. I know Paul pretty well, I know, [he] ain't gonna go out like that. So, you know, I gotta always look front, back, side to side," Hobbs said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Powerhouse Hobbs last interacted with Paul Wight in 2023. The up-and-coming star slammed the legend onto the hood of a car.

Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) is a big fan of the AEW champion

Paul Wight once disclosed that Powerhouse Hobbs was one of his favorites in AEW. In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Big Show also said that Hobbs was a kind and nice person, but portrayed a completely different character on TV.

"Big running favorite of mine is Will Hobbs, believe it or not. Will Hobbs is one of the few characters I see on TV that [sic] presents himself as a man in a tough guy kind of situation. You would believe in an alley, Will Hobbs would beat the snot out of you. It's believable. Now, if you've ever met Will Hobbs, he's one of the kindest, nicest gentlemen you've ever met, but he has that presence on TV like he doesn't care if you live or breathe."

Only time will tell if fans will ever get to see the dream match between Paul Wight and Powerhouse Hobbs.

