Paul Wight (FKA The Big Show) looks unrecognizable in appearance outside AEW amid lengthy absence

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Paul Wight (FKA The Big Show) recently appeared in a popular project outside AEW. The legendary wrestler has not been seen in Tony Khan's promotion for quite some time now.

Paul Wight has been a major name in pro wrestling since his debut in the 1990s. After achieving several accolades during his legendary run in WWE, the former Big Show signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021. With a handful of matches in AEW, Wight is often seen on the commentary for some major shows.

Paul Wight last appeared during the Full Gear 2024 Zero Hour. Amid his absence from TV, the former WWE World Champion has been busy with other projects outside of wrestling. In his latest appearance on the popular CBS show Ghosts, Wight looked almost unrecognizable in the role of Gorm The Viking's ghost.

Paul Wight's look on the CBS show can be viewed by clicking this LINK.

AEW veteran on who named Paul Wight 'The Big Show' in WWE

Legendary AEW commentator Jim Ross recently revealed who gave Paul Wight his iconic WWE name, The Big Show. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, JR disclosed that Shane McMahon gave Wight the famous name because The Prodigal Son saw The World's Largest Athlete as the next Andre The Giant.

I think he [Shane McMahon] gave him the name. But Shane just fell in love with the character because he believed in his dad's prophecy that The Big Show was going to be the next Andre the Giant... Shane gave him the name, and it seemed to fit,” JR said.

Paul Wight has not been in action for over a year since his last match on Jericho Cruise in January 2024. Fans will have to wait and see when the legendary star appears on TV again.

