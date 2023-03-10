Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) provides a massive update on his AEW future

Former WWE Superstar Paul Wight recently opened up about his next step in AEW, following rumors of his in-ring return.

The Jacksonville-based Promotion signed the veteran in 2021. Wight later had a few in-ring battles despite first being hired on to be a member of the commentary crew. Unfortunately, the former World Heavyweight Champion's multiple injuries throughout the course of his career prevented him from playing a more active role in the ring.

However, the World's Largest Athlete recently stated on the Deuce and Mo podcast that he was ready to make his return sooner rather than later.

"Now, it's about getting the muscle stronger and having a bit more fun. I have a couple years left in AEW, for sure, signed a nice healthy contract when I came over and I plan on making good on that contract in AEW for Tony Khan and myself."(H/T: Fightful)

The former WWE Superstar has already named his potential AEW opponents

While it is unclear when Paul Wight will be back in action, he recently revealed two wrestlers he would like to face upon his return.

During his interview with MetroUK, the Giant opened up about the current World Tag Team Champion, Austin and Colten Gunn. Wight also mentioned that he would like to face the duo at some point.

"They're a couple of little smart a**es right now," Wight said. "Down the road, I wanna compete against them at least so I can chop the hell out of them. It needs to happen. They're incredibly athletic. They have a bright future." (H/T MetroUK)

The Gunns recently retained their Tag Team Titles at the Revolution pay-per-view. It remains to be seen whether they will face Paul Wight somewhere down the line.

Do you want to see Paul Wight back in action? Sound off in the comments section below!

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes