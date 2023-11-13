Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) referenced Brock Lesnar and multiple WWE legends on AEW Collision

Former WWE Superstar Paul Wight (fka Big Show) recently referenced some of the Stamford-based promotion's greatest icons. He did this last night on Collision, when he was on commentary to scout Powerhouse Hobbs.

Wight will make his in-ring return after a year-and-a-half hiatus this Wednesday on Dynamite. He will team up with the Golden Jets and Kota Ibushi to take on the Don Callis Family at the Like a Dragon Street Fight. This will also be his first time teaming up with Chris Jericho since 2014, when they were on the same team for a ten-man tag match on SmackDown.

After Powerhouse Hobbs won in what was another squash match, he starred down the Paul Wight from the ring. The World's Biggest Athlete simply said that he had shared the ring with tons of stars, and Hobbs didn't know what was in store for him. He then referenced the likes of Brock Lesnar, Batista, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and John Cena, as he namedropped their monikers.

“I’ve been in the ring with beasts, animals, rattlesnakes, guys I couldn’t even see.”

Paul Wight calls MJF the "Modern-day Ric Flair"

Paul Wight recently went to compare one of AEW's top stars today, to one of the greatest icons of the wrestling industry.

While guesting on the T95 The Rock Station, the former WWE Superstar compared AEW World Champion MJF to the 16-time World Champion Ric Flair. For him, there may be only one Nature Boy in the world, but MJF was the closest thing to his modern version. They were both types of heels that did get heat, but got you interested in wanting to hear what they wanted to say next.

"To me, there’s only one Ric Flair, but I look at MJF, he’s the most modern-day Ric Flair that I’ve seen. There’s heels that get heat, and then there are guys like Ric Flair that you hate him, but then at the same time, you can’t wait to see what they say next … like Ric Flair, Roddy Piper,” said Wight. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

This coming Wednesday, fans will see if Wight has still got it, and he may be in store for a great fight. The Don Callis Family has had more momentum for this feud, as they are coming off some great wins against Jericho and Omega.

