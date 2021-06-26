Paul Wight reveals which AEW stars he wants to face in the future

49-year-old Paul Wight is yet to step into the AEW ring, but has said that we can expect to see him wrestle at some point.

In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone of Miami Herald, Wight opened up about which AEW stars he would be interested in wrestling and whom he felt he could have good matches with. His list includes current champion Kenny Omega, Wardlow, Lance Archer, Jake Hager, Miro and Hangman Page.

"If I went to the top, I’d go right to our champion at the top, Kenny Omega. I know for a fact in a situation with Kenny Omega, we could tear the house down. I think Kenny Omega, I think Lance Hoyt [Archer], The Murderhawk, he’s just so big and impressive, ambitious. I’d like to get in the ring with Miro again because Miro has really evolved... Wardlow is another younger talent that’s coming up that has a lot of potential. Jake Hager of course, I’ve battled with him back in the day. I used to break all his trophies. He’s really seasoned up so there’s a lot of guys I would like to get in there and mix it up with again. That’s the thing. Hangman Adam Page is another one," Wight said. (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Paul Wight's career in AEW so far

AEW announced the signing of Paul Wight earlier this year in February. The move came as a shock as most fans expected Wight to finish his career with the WWE.

Since signing with AEW, Wight has been following his passion for doing commentary, and is part of the commentary team on Dark Elevation. Wight will wrestle at some point in the future, and though he might seem in a hurry to do so, it's not clear when that could be.

