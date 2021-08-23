Paul Wight reveals one of the biggest reasons he left WWE for AEW

AEW star Paul Wight recently revealed the biggest reason that prompted him to leave was that he felt he had done just about everything in WWE.

Speaking on the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet's podcast, Paul Wight discussed numerous topics, notably the transition he made from WWE to AEW. The former Big Show stated that there was nothing left for him to achieve in WWE. He also revealed his excitement heading into his first match with the company next month:

"I have just been chomping at the bit to get back in the ring. There are so many talents I just want to work with and spend time in the ring with, and try to help, pass that knowledge along and still have fun. That's the biggest, that's one of my biggest reasons for making the transition, as I still want to compete in the ring. You know, I had to leave WWE. I had done everything there, and there's nothing for me to accomplish. There's nothing there for me to do more of, and I still like lacing up the boots in the ring," Paul Wight said.

The big shows last fulfilment for WWE was he main evented wrestlemania 36 challenging for Drew McIntyre’s WWE championship.



During his last days in WWE, Paul Wight made lesser appearances on television. Given his age, the company mostly used him as a third wheel in some of the feuds.

However, he did get to compete in high-profile matches against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 and Randy Orton on RAW. But the creative team used him as a stepping stone to elevate other superstars.

Paul Wight will wrestle his first match in AEW since leaving WWE last year

Paul Wight saved Tony Schiavone from QT Marshall a few weeks ago!

AEW fans were left stunned when Paul Wight came out in the ring a few weeks ago to rescue his fellow analyst Tony Schiavone and his son. The former WWE superstar then delivered a massive Choke Slam to Aaron Solow, sending a bold message to QT Marshall.

Last week, Paul Wight and QT Marshall engaged in a verbal altercation which saw Paul Wight choosing QT Marshall as his first opponent in AEW. The match between the two men will now take place at All Out next month.

Do you think Paul Wight did right in leaving WWE for AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

