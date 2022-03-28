"I always have to be nervous in AEW" – WWE legend shares a story about backstage antics of Bryan Danielson

WWE legend and current AEW star Paul Wight opened up about Bryan Danielson being a "bully" backstage.

Danielson's backstage antics were well-known within AEW circles. One such example was when Wight and Mark Henry walked past Danielson to get water. Suddenly, Danielson gnashed his teeth while looking at them menacingly.

The American Dragon also tried to intimidate Lee Moriarty when they talked about bullying. Moriarty quickly dispatched the antics as he stood up for himself, and Danielson found it cool.

In a recent guesting on The Rob Brown Show, Wight said Danielson's "bullying" is just a joke. However, Wight added he was always nervous as the latter tried to choke him from behind for fun:

"I think Bryan Danielson is a bully. That’s a joke actually, but I think he’s a bully. He has this thing where he’ll come up behind giants and try to choke them out, so I always have to be really nervous in AEW. That creepy little monster is trying to run up behind me and choke me out. It makes my life in AEW a little bit nerve-wracking." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Here's the full interview:

Paul Wight admires Bryan Danielson as a wrestler

Paul Wight and Bryan Danielson have a lot of history together. They had some memorable storylines in WWE, especially with The Authority in 2013, when Wight helped Danielson defy Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

During the same interview, Wight said he loved Danielson's technical wrestling. The former WWE star added that he still has a beef with the man who handed him his shortest title reign:

"I defy you to find a better in-ring technical wrestler today than Bryan Danielson. I'd never say that in front of him to his face, obviously. Daniel Bryan, Bryan Danielson, I keep calling him by the old name. He gave me my shortest title reign ever, I think, when I beat Mark Henry. My title reign was all of, like, 10 seconds. So there’s still a lot of heat between Mighty Mouse and I. I’m just letting you know." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia 9 years ago today Daniel Bryan cashed in his MITB contract on the Big Show to win the World Heavyweight Title. Do you think we'll get a cash in at TLC 2020?



9 years ago today Daniel Bryan cashed in his MITB contract on the Big Show to win the World Heavyweight Title. Do you think we'll get a cash in at TLC 2020?https://t.co/kLY9KBLbtU

For those unaware, Wight was speaking about his 2011 bout with Mark Henry for the World Heavyweight title. He had just defeated Henry in a Chairs Match at TLC 2011 when The American Dragon cashed his Money in the Bank contract. Bryan pinned Wight, halting his reign at just 45 seconds.

Do you want Bryan Danielson and Paul Wight to battle again in AEW? Drop off your comments below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh