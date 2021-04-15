Paul Wight teases bringing back legendary gimmick in AEW

AEW star Paul Wight has portrayed many on-screen characters in his illustrious career. However, there's one gimmick Paul Wight is particularly fond of and would love to bring back, given AEW President Tony Khan can secure the character's rights.

Appearing on fellow AEW star Miro's Twitch stream, Wight stated that Captain Insano, a character he portrayed in the 1998 film Waterboy, is the one he would like to revive. Wight played the role of a pro-wrestler in the movie, donning a funky blue attire.

Paul Wight revealed that Tony Khan is good friends with the creator/writer of the movie and is trying his best to secure the rights. Wight further said he had promised Khan that he would knock it out of the park if they could get the character in AEW.

"Well, here’s the thing, Tony Khan is really good friends with Frank, one of the writers or creators of [The] Waterboy. The Captain Insano character, I think Tony’s trying real hard to get the rights to that and do something with it. I told Tony, ‘If you get Captain Insano, I will rock the ever-loving t*ts off it. Man, I’ll get the red boots and the whole nine yards. ‘Captain Insano shows no mercy, brother!’ I’ll have fun with it."

Last month, AEW had trademarked the name 'Captain Insano'. With Wight also expressing his fondness for the gimmick, it wouldn't come as a surprise if we see the character coming alive on TV sooner than later.

Paul Wight is currently appearing as a commentator on AEW: Dark Elevation

Paul Wight signed with AEW in February 2021 and has since then served as a color commentator for the promotion's new show, AEW Dark: Elevation.

Apart from his current duties, Wight is also signed as an in-ring talent with the promotion. However, he is yet to wrestle for AEW.

What do you think about Paul Wight's Captain Insano character? Would you like to see him create havoc in AEW under the gimmick? Sound off the comments section below.