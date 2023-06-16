"PAY THIS MAN HIS MONEY" - Fans support former WWE star after non-PG rant on potential match vs. CM Punk

Former WWE superstar KENTA has seen his name once again attached to CM Punk. Over the years, the two have always been associated with each other, with many fans hoping a dream match would materialize someday. This is due to both having the same finisher, which KENTA claims to have created.

With Forbidden Door happening in just 10 days, there have been reports of this match finally becoming a reality. However, KENTA believes that this match does not benefit him in any way, so he would like to receive monetary compensation or allowance for him to even think of accepting it. Recently, however, it was revealed that even Punk turned down the pitch for a match with the NJPW star.

Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Superstar reiterated that he has no reason to accept the match unless he gets paid. He also seems to have taken it as a personal affront that management has allegedly planned the match even without his consent.

KENTA aka Lil’K @KENTAG2S

It is ZERO interesting without money. Also I’m so pissed that they planned our match without my permission and going to make it with NO BAG. This is my personal fued.

F**K YOU. PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



However, Punk “wasn't thrilled” about the idea of working w/KENTA at the event.



Fans have been siding with KENTA throughout the whole affair, saying that he should indeed "get the bag" for a match of this proportion. No bag, no match, according to the former WWE Superstar and his supporters.

Others have decided to discuss Punk instead, and the reasons why he may not have wanted the match. This could have been due to the possible heat between the two as to who owns the "GTS" finisher.

Takahata @Takahata101 @KENTAG2S fitting since most people arent thrilled by CM punk @KENTAG2S fitting since most people arent thrilled by CM punk

Jenn Targaryen @Msjenniibabii @KENTAG2S He just didn’t want Kenta to hit him with his actual move @KENTAG2S He just didn’t want Kenta to hit him with his actual move 😭

Mitch @CastielDraven

You @KENTAG2S Yeah, bro doesn’t wanna work with one of the most innovative wrestlers of the last 20 years but he damn sure didn’t care to blatantly steal fromYou @KENTAG2S Yeah, bro doesn’t wanna work with one of the most innovative wrestlers of the last 20 years but he damn sure didn’t care to blatantly steal fromYou

Recap: Rumors behind Former WWE Superstar KENTA vs. CM Punk at Forbidden Door

A few weeks ago, rumors surfaced regarding CM Punk's opponent at Forbidden Door. This was revealed to possibly be former WWE Superstar KENTA. The two stars have a history, with both using the Go To Sleep as their finisher, but KENTA revealed that he is the rightful owner and creator of the maneuver.

With the former NXT Superstar revealing that he is willing to be a part of Forbidden Door, this made the dream match seem more like a reality. He made a brief appearance on AEW TV back in 2021.

According to Fightful Select, there have been reports of plans involving KENTA's appearance in AEW, and that NJPW has acknowledged this. With this, it seems that one way or another, the Iron Man might make an appearance at the upcoming pay-per-view.

It seems like it's a toss-up between KENTA and CM Punk and whether they will ever have a match with each other. With many bouts being revealed for the pay-per-view these past few days, do you think we will see a match featuring the two? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

