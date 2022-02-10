Penta El Zero Miedo to bring former gimmick to AEW

AEW star and one-half of former AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers, Penta El Zero Miedo hinted at returning an old gimmick he called "Pentagon Dark" on February 9 edition of Dynamite.

On February 2, Penta was sprayed by the dreaded "Black Mist" of Malakai Black during a tag team match that featured their respective partners PAC and Brody King.

PAC had been sprayed and temporarily blinded by the mist in the past, so when "Mr. Cero Miedo" fell victim, fans feared the worst. That was until he appeared in a pre-taped vignette on this week's episode of Dynamite.

The luchador pulled a black mask from a grave before claiming that "Penta Oscuro" would rise to defeat Malakai Black. "Penta Oscuro" translates to "Pentagon Dark," a former gimmick of the former tag team champion from his days of Lucha Underground.

As Pentagon Dark, he achieved great success in Lucha Underground. He was one of only two men to hold the Lucha Underground championship twice. He was a former "Gift of the Gods" champion and won the 4th annual "Aztec Warfare" match, LU's version of a Royal Rumble.

Penta El Zero Miedo is flying solo while his brother recovers from an injury

On the January 5 edition of Dynamite, The Lucha Brothers lost their tag team championships to Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, aka The Jurassic Express. However, the match was overshadowed by one specific moment.

During the match, Luchasaurus choke-slammed Penta's brother Rey Fenix through a table to the outside. The latter's landing was awkward and resulted in a dislocated arm, and Fenix has been inactive ever since.

When he returns, will Fenix turn to the dark side like his brother Penta El Zero Miedo to defeat the evil presence of the House of Black? Let us know in the comments section down below!

