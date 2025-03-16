Penta and Fenix replaced in AEW by newly-formed team

The Lucha Brothers were a top AEW tag team for years, but that run officially ended months ago. With Penta already in WWE and Rey Fenix rumored to show up soon, Tony Khan seemingly had an opening for a masked duo, and a few options to pick from. Officials are now pushing a new tag team in the place of The Lucha Bros.

The Man of a Thousand Lives and Zero-Fear were AEW originals, debuting in Khan's first year and going on to find more international success while under contract. Fenix and Penta were one-time World Tag Team Champions and one-time World Trios Champions, while Fenix also had a reign with the International Championship. Khan wanted to keep the brothers, but Penta left last year and debuted in WWE in January, while Rey is set to finally debut soon.

The Lucha Stars are officially a tag team in All Elite Wrestling now, and they have their sights set on a few familiar faces. The high-flying duo is made up of Komander and Hologram.

A vignette for The Lucha Stars debuted on AEW Collison, with former Lucha Brothers manager Alex Abrahantes hyping up how they want to go against La Facción Ingobernable's Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos, featuring Jake Roberts.

During the match that saw Hologram and Top Flight defeat Shane Taylor Promotions, The Beast Mortos taunted HarleyGram, aka Harley Cameron, backstage, while Dralistico taunted Hologram after the match.

Komander debuted in March 2023 and is the current ROH World Television Champion, while Hologram debuted in July 2024. The high-flyers teamed up for the first time at Revolution 2025, defeating Lee Johnson and Blake Christian.

AEW Dynasty updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling will return to PPV on April 6 for the second annual Dynasty event. Below is the updated lineup:

International Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy or Mike Bailey or Mark Davis or Ricochet

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy or Mike Bailey or Mark Davis or Ricochet World Championship: Cope or Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

Dynasty 2025 will mark another history-making event for Tony Khan's company. The promotion has had shows in Pennsylvania several times but this will be its first-ever PPV in The Keystone State.

