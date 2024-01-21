People in AEW think they have already gotten a massive free agent, backstage feeling in WWE - Reports

Individuals in AEW apparently are confident about the company's shot at securing a massive free agent. Recent reports also provide an update on the backstage feeling in WWE concerning the talent concerned.

During the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about the career paths being considered by Kazuchika Okada, who is set to become a free agent soon. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has received deals from both AEW and WWE, and Meltzer's report suggests both have offered their unique merits to Okada.

According to Meltzer, sources close to Okada have shared that he has still not decided between the two promotions, and there are people in both companies who believe in varying degrees that The Rainmaker will join their roster.

The veteran journalist also seemed to suggest that while Tony Khan may offer a more lucrative contract, WWE might be hoping instead to tempt Okada with the unenviable legacy of a potential appearance on WrestleMania in exchange for less money.

Going by speculations that have been in circulation recently, Okada may be more likely to land in the Jacksonville-based promotion, following his former NJPW colleagues Switchblade Jay White, Kota Ibushi, and Will Ospreay. However, no definitive agreement has been reached yet.

AEW announces former World Heavyweight Champion's Dynamite return

AEW has recently announced the return of a former WWE superstar and World Heavyweight Champion after a lengthy period of absence from the show.

On the January 20 episode of Collision, it was revealed that Jeff Hardy would return on Dynamite for the first time in nearly two months. The Charismatic Enigma is set to square off against former AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland.

Hardy last appeared on the November 29, 2023, edition of Dynamite, where he teamed up with his brother Matt and Isiah Kassidy to take on the trio of Action Andretti and Top Flight. The Hardys and Brother Zay failed to secure the win in the match.

Since then, The Hardys have been mainly showing up on Rampage. More recently, they joined forces with Mark Briscoe to defeat Kip Sabian and The Butcher and The Blade on the first Rampage of 2024.

The Hardys have christened their team with Briscoe as The Brethren and have declared their intention to pursue gold in the trios division. The former Team Xtreme also seems to have been teasing a heel turn, as indicated by Jeff Hardy's actions at the beginning and after his recent match against Darby Allin.

Hardy hit a cheap shot on Allin earlier in the contest, which turned quite violent at several points, and later refused to bump fists with the former TNT Champion after the match.

