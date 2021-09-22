"People may be surprised" - Bryan Danielson teases a huge change for AEW debut

Bryan Danielson is all set to make his AEW in-ring debut at Arthur Ashe in the Dynamite special. He is expected to headline the show in a dream match against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

While the AEW World Championship isn't on the line, a win for Danielson will certainly ensure a future rematch will be for the title. Ahead of his big in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite, Danielson spoke to Barstool Rasslin' and was asked about a potential change in his in-ring style.

In his new persona, Danielson revealed that fans would be surprised by the amount of violence he'd unleash, teasing a big change:

"It will be interesting to see because I had to adapt to the WWE style. I created something I didn't do before, and made it into the character of Daniel Bryan, who was essentially an underdog character. I don't know. People may be a bit surprised by the violence because that's one of the things differentiating between Bryan Danielson and how I was before, and Daniel Bryan. That's actually one of the things that really helped me in WWE - being a small person".

Danielson said that when he would lay the beatdown on superstars like Big Show/Paul Wight and Mark Henry, he could do it believably. He said:

Big Show and Mark Henry, all three of us were talking about. They both told the younger guys on the AEW roster 'You guys don't want to be kicked by Daniel Bryan'.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-i-wis… Bryan Danielson showed nothing but class ahead of his big match against Kenny Omega. Bryan Danielson showed nothing but class ahead of his big match against Kenny Omega.



sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-i-wis…

Bryan Danielson's character will be largely different than Daniel Bryan

Over 11 years, we've seen the Daniel Bryan persona undergo several changes as both a face and heel. Proving himself to be one of the best in the world, his decade-long tenure was filled with incredible character changes as well as adjustments to his in-ring style.

Also Read

While Daniel Bryan moved away from his "underdog" character post-2018, the Bryan Danielson character in AEW will have a different presentation as well. It didn't take AEW long to establish Bryan Danielson as a main event caliber talent.

In AEW, expect to see Bryan Danielson continue to prove himself as one of the world's best wrestlers.

A former IMPACT Wrestling Champion teases the match of the year with 2 exciting AEW teams here!

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam