"People would be waiting for them in the parking lot" - WWE legend on how Cody Rhodes and Brandi can become the most hated heels in pro wrestling

Cody Rhodes has been vociferously booed by AEW fans recently. It began with his match against Malakai Black at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, where he was booed by fans despite being the babyface.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette gave his take on the situation while reviewing Brandi and Cody Rhodes' new reality show Rhodes To The Top.

Cornette, who is not a fan of the reality show, said that the two appear to be unlikable on it, adding that they can use this to become the hottest heels in pro wrestling. Here's what he had to say:

"This would be a good vehicle to facilitate his heel turn because I don't think anybody's going to like this person and they're definitely not going to like Brandi because it's obvious she needs to be in the middle of stuff regardless of whether she needs to be or not. They could be the hottest heel combination. People talk aboout how bad I'd get booed, if they came out and said 'haha, look at us, we're the first couple of AEW and we run this place and we're better than all of you' and then break the stipulation and get the title, there would be snipers. People would be waiting for them in the parking lot," said Jim Cornette.

Cody Rhodes recently said that he will never turn heel

In a recent interview, Cody Rhodes was asked about being booed by AEW fans and said that despite it, he has no plans to turn heel.

He also gave his reasons for never wanting to turn into a bad guy, pointing out how he does a lot of charity work and also saying that he has a young daughter at home.

Cody Rhodes also reiterated that he will respect the stipulation of never challenging for the AEW World Championship.

