"Perfect for the AEW Tag Team Division" - Twitterverse wants reportedly released WWE stars to join Tony Khan's roster

A duo of WWE Superstars have reportedly asked for and been granted their release, prompting speculation about their next stop being AEW.

The duo in question are the Grizzled Young Veterans. Previously known by their ring names James Drake and Zack Gibson, they had been on WWE's development brand since 2020. They won the NXT UK Tag Team Championships in 2019 after defeating Tyler Bate and Trent Seven at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool.

However, their run on NXT's roster has been less than inspiring. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the duo have requested their release from WWE. Another report from the Wrestling Observer claimed that their releases had been granted.

This led to speculation from fans about them possibly heading to AEW. Here are some of the reactions from social media.

Matthew Reynolds @punishermatt58 @SeanRossSapp They'd be good for Impact Wrestling, AEW or maybe a stint in NJPW @SeanRossSapp They'd be good for Impact Wrestling, AEW or maybe a stint in NJPW

Keegan Dimitrijevic @KeeganRW @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect These guys should be on top of the tag division right now @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect These guys should be on top of the tag division right now

Blu @BluThundrBmb @Daryltakahashi7 the acclaimed vs grizzled young vets for the aew tag titles would be outstandingly good. @Daryltakahashi7 the acclaimed vs grizzled young vets for the aew tag titles would be outstandingly good.

🎗 michael 🎗 🐝 マイケル 🐝 @Bluspykz Grizzled Young Veterans (not... Whatever they are now in NXT 2.0) and MJF would be the greatest on-mic trio in the world.



And a banging wrestling stable too.



GYV + MJF in WWE (not NXT) or AEW on TNT vs FTR and CM...P.



man. Man! Grizzled Young Veterans (not... Whatever they are now in NXT 2.0) and MJF would be the greatest on-mic trio in the world.And a banging wrestling stable too. GYV + MJF in WWE (not NXT) or AEW on TNT vs FTR and CM...P.man. Man!

A WWE veteran believes Tony Khan's signing spree points to lack of creativity

Given Tony Khan's tendency to sign stars released by the Stamford-based promotion, Grizzled Young Veterans could well be featured in AEW. However, Vince Russo believes the All Elite President signs new talent for all the wrong reasons.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the industry veteran speculated that Tony Khan was simply not creative, leading him to bring in new stars to generate hype.

"I don't think Tony Khan cares about ratings. At this point, I just don't think he cares about ratings. I think why Tony Khan keeps bringing in all these people is because he has nothing creatively. So the only creative, and you've talked about this Chris, the only creative is the new body. 'We got a new body.' That's why I think he keeps bringing new bodies in." (4:15 - 4:46)

As of now, it remains to be seen whether the Grizzled Young veterans will join AEW.

Do you want to see James Drake and Zack Gibson in the Jacksonville-based promotion? Sound off in the comments section below!

