Tony Khan keeps making signings due to not having anything "creatively", claims WWE veteran (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently shared his thoughts on Tony Khan's tendency to frequently sign big names to AEW.

The All Elite President has been quite active in acquiring new stars for his roster. Over the years, he has brought in high-profile talents like Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and others to his promotion. With rumors of Goldberg also being in his sights, fans are already speculating about the debut of Da Man in AEW.

Speaking about Tony Khan on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo shared his two cents on the reason behind AEW's signing spree.

"I don't think Tony Khan cares about ratings. At this point, I just don't think he cares about ratings. I think why Tony Khan keeps bringing in all these people is because he has nothing creatively. So the only creative, and you've talked about this Chris, the only creative is the new body. 'We got a new body.' That's why I think he keeps bringing new bodies in." (4:15 - 4:46)

Eric Bischoff also commented on WWE legend Goldberg's potential signing with AEW

While Tony Khan seems quite interested in signing Goldberg to his roster, Eric Bischoff believes that the chances of it happening are quite low.

Speaking on the Strictly Business w/ Eric Bischoff podcast, Bischoff speculated that The Myth would probably not be attracted by money to sign with the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

"Of course, Tony's gonna tease it like he's gonna have a big surprise. Of course. Why not get some mileage out of that? I would be shocked. I mean, honestly, I doubt Bill [Goldberg] needs the money. I'm pretty sure that's a safe bet. Man, that rush doesn't get any better than the rush he's had in WWE. It just doesn't get any better than that," said Bischoff. [From 47:31 onwards]

Mr. Wrestling VI @wrestling_VI “Goldberg in Ring of Honor is never going to happen. However, I do think that it would be interesting for #AEW . That is another great example of the differences between AEW and Ring of Honor. AEW has a bigger budget" - Tony Khan “Goldberg in Ring of Honor is never going to happen. However, I do think that it would be interesting for #AEW. That is another great example of the differences between AEW and Ring of Honor. AEW has a bigger budget" - Tony Khan https://t.co/cFYbhALlqF

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for the WWE legend.

