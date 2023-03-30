Eric Bischoff says he "would be shocked" to see 2-time WWE Universal Champion sign with AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke about the possibility of Goldberg signing with AEW.

Da Man's pro wrestling future has been up in the air since his WWE contract expired in December last year. His free agent status has sent fans into a frenzy as rumors of his potential AEW signing have been making the rounds lately.

Tony Khan fueled those speculations when he confirmed that he has been paying attention to The Myth's free agency.

Speaking on the Strictly Business w/ Eric Bischoff podcast, the veteran asserted that he'd be "shocked" if Goldberg ends up signing with All Elite Wrestling:

"Of course, Tony's gonna tease it like he's gonna have a big surprise. Of course. Why not get some mileage out of that? I would be shocked. I mean, honestly, I doubt Bill [Goldberg] needs the money. I'm pretty sure that's a safe bet. Man, that rush doesn't get any better than the rush he's had in WWE. It just doesn't get any better than that," said Bischoff. [From 47:31 onwards]

He added that the former WWE Universal Champion's AEW move would be a step down unless he's really "money-motivated" at this stage of his career:

"Now financially, he could probably, possibly, I guess, make a really, really sweet deal. And hey, business is business, and Bill's all about business, don't think he's not. But unless he's really money-motivated, I don't see it happening cuz it is a step down," he added.

Tony Khan has always wanted to sign WWE legend Goldberg to AEW

Tony Khan has seemingly expressed his desire to sign Goldberg since AEW's inception. However, Da Man was contractually obligated to WWE at the time, which thwarted the two parties from working together.

In 2019, Mr. Khan made an appearance on the X-Pac 12360 to talk about possibly inking a deal with the 56-year-old stalwart:

"I have spent some time with Bill [Goldberg], I really like Bill, a lot, and he's one of the greatest drawing cards ever in the business. He's a huge star, a household name, and yeah, if the situation was right, obviously. I haven't agreed to anything with Bill, but I like him a lot," Khan said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Now that the opportunity has presented itself for AEW, only time will tell whether the head honcho will bring in a potential box-office draw for his company this year.

