 Peter Avalon wants to return to AEW Dynamite with his stable 

Peter Avalon believes that his group, The Wingmen, would be perfect for AEW Dynamite or Rampage, and the stable has pitched ideas to company president Tony Khan.

It was recently reported that Avalon's contract with the promotion had expired, but he would continue to work on a pay-per-performance basis. Avalon has since clarified that he's still a member of the roster. Avalon is an AEW original, as he has been with the company since its inception, but he is rarely featured on Dynamite or Rampage.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Avalon stated he believes his stable would work well on either of the company's main shows, and he is confident he's "perfect" for TV.

“Of course I want it,” said Avalon. “And we have pitched things. I think The Wingmen are perfect for Dynamite and Rampage. And of course, I think I am perfect for any kind of television… so of course, I want to be on it, we’ve pitched things of course."

That being said, Avalon knows the company has a stacked roster, so he'll have to keep waiting to get an opportunity to shine.

“But we’re there, we’re ready, we’re able and capable and ready,” Avalon continued. “I know how it works, I know what the business is and it’s a wild time in the business. Tony (Khan) has got a lot of new toys that he wants to play with and feature on his shelf so yeah I’ll get mine.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

While The Wingmen has often been featured on the company's YouTube shows, it remains to be seen whether this prominence will translate into the stable being used on the main shows.

Will Tony Khan let more AEW contracts expire?

Like Avalon, other reports have suggested that the contracts of several AEW stars will be up soon. Names like Marko Stunt, Brian Cage and Joey Janela could see their contracts expire or choose not to renew.

It'll be interesting to see the roster continues to evolve in the coming months. Between adding more free agents and potentially losing performers who are currently signed, the company could look quite different later this year.

