"Phil will get him a payday in WWE" "He’s another joke" - Fans react to claims of Tony Khan fumbling major AEW star

Fans are upset that a top AEW star isn't featured in the promotion. The star being discussed is Danhausen.

The star made a name for himself during the pandemic by being active on social media. His eccentric gimmick was well-received by fans, and he became a popular star in independent promotions.

Danhausen made his AEW debut in January 2022. Despite being a fan favorite, his run in the Jacksonville-based promotion was hindered by injuries. The 33-year-old star's last appearance in the company happened in December 2023 during a Battle Royal.

Danhausen defeated Blake Christian to win the GCW World Championship at the Rather You Than Me event. However, self-proclaimed General Manager Matt Cardona restarted the match, and Blake re-captured the championship.

A fan recently took to Twitter and posted about Hausen's absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

Fans then criticized Tony Khan for not using Danhausen more often in the company. Some claimed that the star was punished for being friends with CM Punk (real name Phil Brooks), who could arrange better pay for him in WWE.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans criticize Tony Khan for not using Danhausen

Jim Cornette once criticized AEW star Danhusen

HOOK and Danhausen aligned for a brief time in 2023. The duo was making headlines as the fans liked them.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, the Veteran said that no one has explained why Danhausen is the way he is.

"Danhausen comes down the ramp, he's in the makeup. He's doing the voice still. No one has made any effort to explain. Cause it's inexplicable. You can't explain what it is without making the wrestling business look like a f***ing sh** show." he said.

It remains to be seen when Danhausen will return to AEW, as he has been absent for over five months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback