Photo: 3-time WWE Champion spotted with AEW star Hangman Page for the first time

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with Hangman Page.

Foley also shared a short message for the former AEW World Champion. The WWE legend praised Hangman for doing good things with his current promotion.

He also praised Page's promo against Jon Moxley from last week's episode of Dynamite. The 31-year-old caught the attention of many around the pro wrestling world with his passionate promo ahead of his world title match.

"I met ⁦@theAdamPage⁩ for the first time yesterday. Good guy doing great things with ⁦@AEW⁩ - and how about that promo last Wednesday?" wrote Mick Foley.

Dark Order's Evil Uno recently teased recruiting Hangman Page to the Dark Order

Dark Order's Evil Uno was recently in conversation with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling.

During the conversation, Uno teased the idea of officially recruiting Hangman Page to his faction. He said:

"You know, this will seem like a copout answer, but Hangman Adam Page has never officially joined The Dark Order. We’ve hung out together for two years now, we’ve been great friends and I would love for him to don the colors at all times.”

Uno further claimed that Page's accolades make him the perfect star to become a member of the Dark Order.

He also predicted that Page would win the AEW World Championship by beating Jon Moxley on this week's AEW Dynamite:

“Why him? A lot have said truly he’s one of the best professional wrestlers in the world, former AEW Champion. I believe potentially the next world champion in Cincinnati, October 18th on AEW Dynamite, he has the opportunity to wrestle Jon Moxley for the championship. I think beyond what he can help for our group, I think he is a fantastic person, he’s been very helpful to everyone in The Dark Order, I think he has a great future and I think if he was our ace, Dark Order would go on to do much greater things.”

Hangman Page and Jon Moxley will collide in a first-time-ever singles match on the special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite this week. This could be Page's opportunity to win back the AEW World Championship he lost at Double or Nothing to CM Punk.

