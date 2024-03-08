Photo: 3-time WWE United States Champion looking insanely ripped amid TV absence

A three-time WWE United States Champion showed off his impressive physique as his absence from AEW continues. The star in question is none other than Miro (fka Rusev).

Miro, who has not been seen in in-ring action for a few months, took to Instagram to post on his stories and keep his fans posted. Showing off a ripped physique in American flag shorts, he wrote that he was at Pulse Fitness Spa.

Former WWE star Miro posted this on his Instagram story

He last wrestled in AEW at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30, where he got the better of Andrade El Idolo in his last match for the company. In not-so-shocking circumstances, the former WWE United States Champion got a helping hand from CJ Perry, his wife.

His absence has coincided with CJ Perry suffering and recovering from an infection to one of her fingers. It will be interesting to see when he comes back.

Former WWE star Miro reveals reason for absence

Miro, who has been away from AEW television for two months, recently revealed the reason for his absence. He took the opportunity to update his fans about the situation and keep them informed.

Referring to a post on Twitter regarding his absence, he wrote that he had been suffering from an injury since September and that he only got medical attention for it in January. Miro also noted that Tony Khan was not aware of the injury.

"I’ve been injured since September and i got medical attention in January. Sorry he wasn’t aware of it," he wrote.

The gimmick that the former WWE star had during his rivalry with Andrade was that of a jealous husband who did not approve of the role that CJ Perry was playing.

Given that both have been out of action since then, it will be interesting to see how their paths will collide once he makes a comeback.

