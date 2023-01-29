[Photo] - Absent AEW star sends birthday wishes to former WWE Champion Sheamus ahead of Royal Rumble

Two-time WWE Champion Sheamus turned 45 today. Ahead of the Royal Rumble, several members of the wrestling world sent their wishes to the birthday boy. Former AEW TNT Champion Miro shared a bunch of pictures of himself with the Celtic Warrior along with a heartfelt message.

Miro has not been seen on AEW TV since September 2022. His final match was at the All Out pay-per-view. The God's Favorite Champion teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin in a six-person tag team match against House of Black.

It was reported that Miro was previously injured but currently the main reason he is off AEW television is due to a lack of creative for him.

Both Miro and the Celtic Warrior have a bit of history together. They have both worked together in WWE as part of the League of Nations factions along with Wade Barrett and Alberto Del Rio.

Miro took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with Sheamus along with a heartfelt message wishing the 2012 Royal Rumble winner a 'Happy Birthday'.

"Happy birthday banger boy @wwesheamus ! Even though you have never beaten me i still respect you and love you, fellaaaaaaaaaaaaa," Miro said.

Sheamus renews an old rivalry at the 2023 Royal Rumble

Tonight, on The Celtic Warrior's birthday, is the Royal Rumble premium live event. The show kicked off with the traditional 30-Men Rumble match. The first entrant was the Intercontinental Champion Gunther and the star that followed him was the leader of the Brawling Brutes.

Both had been feuding for months in the latter part of last year. One of the most talked about matches of last year was their bout at Clash at the Castle for the Intercontinental title.

The two-time WWE Champion lasted in the match for over 50 minutes until he was eliminated by Gunther.

