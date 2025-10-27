  • home icon
Photo: Absent AEW star sends a message to CM Punk just before WWE RAW

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 27, 2025 01:10 GMT
CM Punk is a multi-time world champion in WWE [photo: wwe.com]

An absent AEW star has just posted a message on social media for CM Punk. They have posted a picture of the two of them along with some hilarious references.

Danhausen is one of those from the Jacksonville-based promotion who has remained in contact with the Straight Edge Superstar after his departure 2 years ago. Despite being from rival companies, the two are close and often hang out with one another.

The Very Nice, Very Evil star has greeted CM Punk with a happy birthday today. He wished to prank him and claimed that he'd have 100 Dairy Queen orders sent to his house. The AEW star posted a picture of the two of them getting ice cream, and even edited a purple visor around Punk's eyes so that he would look like Bret Hart.

See his post below.

"Happy birthday going to send 100 Dairy Queen’s to your home while you are not there happy birthday" Danhausen wrote.
CM Punk is set for major segment on WWE RAW this week

The Second City Saint was about to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately, he sustained a major injury and had to relinquish the title.

The company booked a battle royale that took place last week on RAW, with the victor being Punk's opponent for the vacated title. Jey Uso ended up winning this, and it was revealed that their bout will take place on November 1, at Saturday Night's Main Event.

A day before this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce announced that Punk and Uso will have a face-to-face encounter during the show.

"In less than a week, we crown a brand new World Heavyweight Champion. And who is going to be? CM Punk or Jey Uso. We're going to find out. But one thing is for certain, those two men come face-to-face tomorrow night on RAW," said Pearce.
CM Punk was able to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, only for his night to be spoiled by Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. It remains to be seen whether he'll finally be successful.

