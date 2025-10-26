Plans for CM Punk and Jey Uso on WWE RAW revealed

WWE's plans for Jey Uso and CM Punk on tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW have been revealed. Tomorrow night's show will be the final episode of the red brand before Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made several announcements today on social media. He revealed that Jey Uso and CM Punk are both scheduled for tomorrow night's show and will be having a face-to-face. Uso won a Battle Royal in the main event of last week's show and will be facing Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend.&quot;In less than a week, we crown a brand new World Heavyweight Champion. And who is going to be? CM Punk or Jey Uso. We're going to find out. But one thing is for certain, those two men come face-to-face tomorrow night on RAW,&quot; said Pearce.Pearce also announced that Rusev and Penta will be squaring off tomorrow night on RAW to determine the number one contender for Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship.Vince Russo claims WWE has lost faith in Jey UsoWrestling icon Vince Russo recently suggested that the company no longer had faith in Jey Uso and would not be making him champion next weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend brought up WWE Unreal on Netflix and claimed it was proof that the company didn't believe in The Yeet Master as much as they used to.&quot;Here's the thing, if you want to really turn him heel, he'd screw CM Punk and win the title. When looking at Unreal, there's no question that they [WWE] lost faith in that guy. If I hadn't seen that show, I would say that they were going to turn him heel and put the belt on him, but watching that show, they lost so much faith in him in such a short space of time, and his confidence was rattled. I don't see them making that decision again,&quot; said Russo.Triple H @TripleHLINKA new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned in Salt Lake City on November 1st. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso. #SNMEOnly time will tell if Main Event Jey can defeat CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.