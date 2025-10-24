WWE has lost faith in top Samoan star, says ex-writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

According to ex-WWE writer Vince Russo, the powers that be in the sports entertainment juggernaut have lost all their faith in a top Samoan star despite him still being in a prominent position.

Ad

That star is none other than "Main Event" Jey Uso. On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, ex-writer Vince Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone about the Saturday Night's Main Event headliner between CM Punk and Jey Uso. Russo strongly believes that WWE won't be taking the route of giving Jey Uso the World Title again.

He used the Netflix show, Unreal, as proof that the creative forces in WWE don't believe in him anymore and lost all faith after his last World Heavyweight Title run:

Ad

Trending

"Here's the thing, if you want to really turn him [Jey Uso] heel, he'd screw CM Punk and win the title. When looking at Unreal, there's no question that they [WWE] lost faith in that guy. If I hadn't seen that show, I would say that they were going to turn him heel and put the belt on him, but watching that show, they lost so much faith in him in such a short space of time, and his confidence was rattled. I don't see them making that decision again."

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

You can watch the full video below:

Ad

Triple H reveals what he told Jey Uso on WWE Unreal.

There was a clip that went semi-viral from the Unreal show, where Triple H told Jey Uso that he wanted to "put a rocket on his a**", which was a way of him saying that he was going to get a big push. This was ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Ad

Later on, The Game revealed that he warned Jey Uso about not getting complacent, telling him that he can't be wheezing after getting blown up during his entrance:

"I had a conversation with him just to say, like, this is everything you've ever wanted, right? Like your own spotlight, like your own moment, your own this, and all that stuff. Like, this is a different level of success for you, but it can all go away in the blink of an eye because you get complacent. You can't be wheezing after your entrance because you're too blown up to get up and to do your s**t. And he said, 'I get it.' So, let's hope," Hunter said.

Ad

Many speculate that the Unreal show was clear evidence that Triple H didn't end up having faith in Jey Uso, which is why he only had a two-month reign as the World Heavyweight Champion before losing it back to Gunther.

In reality, it is only speculation, as Jey Uso is now in the running for a World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he will clash with CM Punk.

Ad

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the episode of Writing with Russo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences