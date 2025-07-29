  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jey Uso
  • Triple H warned Jey Uso ahead of major WWE push heading into WrestleMania 41

Triple H warned Jey Uso ahead of major WWE push heading into WrestleMania 41

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 29, 2025 17:37 GMT
Jey Uso and Triple H backstage!
Jey Uso and Triple H backstage! [Image credit: Triple H's X account]

WWE's landscape had constant shifts under the Triple H-led creative leadership, but no one expected Jey Uso's rise to the top heading into WrestleMania 41. Recently, The Game's conversation with Main Event Jey was showcased, which also had a subtle warning for the star.

Jey Uso became the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas when he toppled Gunther to win the title. However, the road to the top came for Main Event Jey out of nowhere due to his immense popularity.

In the second episode of WWE: Unreal on Netflix, The Game took Jey Uso aside and had a serious conversation with him about the upcoming push as a singles performer. With the heartfelt words, he subtly warned him as to what could happen if he failed.

also-read-trending Trending
"I know there's a lot of newfound fame. I know there's a lot of newfound excitement and all that stuff. I want to put a rocket on your a**. That's what I've planned between now and 'Mania. I want to put a rocket on your a**. But I need to know that rocket doesn't crash-land. Does that make sense? If played right, we're just getting started. So, you're gonna have everything you can want in life. I believe in you," Hunter said.
What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Later, he mentioned that he warned Uso not to become complacent due to the upcoming massive push and wants him to deliver at the same rate regardless of what comes next for him.

"I had a conversation with him just to say, like, this is everything you've ever wanted, right? Like your own spotlight, like your own moment, your own this, and all that stuff. Like, this is a different level of success for you, but it can all go away in the blink of an eye because you get complacent. You can't be wheezing after your entrance because you're too blown up to get up and to do your s**t. And he said, 'I get it.' So, let's hope," Hunter said.
Triple H addressed Jey Uso's loss to Gunther on WWE RAW

Triple H started to believe in Jey Uso as a performer when Main Event Jey became a singles star on the red brand. Apart from the Undisputed Tag Team and Intercontinental Championship, The Game booked the 39-year-old star in a title match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

Unfortunately, the reign didn't last more than 51 days as The Ring General won it back in June 2025. However, the silver lining for Main Event Jey Uso was the respect he got from the 14-time WWE World Champion. After Uso's title reign ended, Triple H tweeted and stated Jey has earned his respect.

"Respect to Main Event (truly) Jey @WWEUsos and congratulations to our NEW World Heavyweight Champion @Gunther_AUT," Hunter wrote.
It'll be interesting to see what's next for Uso following SummerSlam in New Jersey.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
