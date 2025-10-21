3 Reasons why Jey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship Battle Royal on WWE RAW

After Adam Pearce stripped Seth Rollins of the World Heavyweight Title to open WWE RAW, Jey Uso won a Battle Royal for a shot against CM Punk for the vacant title at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.

Ad

The Best in the World earned his title shot by pinning Jey in a Triple Threat featuring LA Knight on last week's episode of RAW.

With a field including The Megastar, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Dirty Dom, both Usos, and others, officials picked The Yeet Master as the winner. They probably chose Jey Uso for any of the next three reasons.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

#3. Jey Uso is a former World Heavyweight Champion

Ad

Trending

The simplest explanation for Jey winning the Battle Royal on RAW is that he's a former World Heavyweight Champion. While his run this year was underwhelming, he's one of the most popular stars in WWE and won the title earlier this year.

Officials tend to trust former stars who have held major titles more than untested performers. Since Gunther and Rollins weren't available, they decided to go with someone who briefly held the title in 2025.

Ad

They may even have him win to make up for his lackluster run after winning the 2025 Royal Rumble and beating Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

#2. WWE officials care more about Bloodline issues than a different challenger

It feels like The Bloodline angle will never end. It dominated SmackDown for over four years, and with Jey moving to RAW, it's spilled over to the red brand.

Ad

The Yeet Master had a brief moment alone, but officials couldn't resist going to the well yet again. That's how the Battle Royal was booked. Jimmy and Jey had a tense conversation backstage but ended up on the same page.

That went completely out the window during the main event as Jimmy saved Jey from elimination on two occasions. When it was Jey's turn, he had no problem eliminating his twin.

Ad

Some will say it was every star for himself, and it was. But after the conversations the brothers have had over the last month, it felt like storytelling was more important than trying something different or pushing a different name.

#1. Jey Uso has been in the title picture all year

Another easy explanation for Jey Uso winning another title opportunity is that he's been a fixture in the title picture throughout 2025. He won the 2025 Royal Rumble by eliminating John Cena and defeated Gunther for the title at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

He lost the title back to The Ring General a few months later. Jey then joined Punk and Knight in a Fatal Four-Way match against Rollins at Clash in Paris. The Second City Saint pinned Jey again in a Triple Threat bout featuring Knight last week.

Officials are going with the same few names that have been hovering around the title. However, it seems like they're refusing to give Knight a chance at the title by giving the opportunity to Jey again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More