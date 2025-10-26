Adam Pearce announces high-stakes number one contender match for WWE RAW

Adam Pearce announced a massive match for tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW. Tomorrow's edition of the red brand will air live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.The company shared a video featuring the RAW General Manager today on social media, and he announced a marquee matchup for tomorrow's show. Pearce shared that Rusev and Penta would be in action on RAW to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.&quot;We will establish a number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship when Rusev goes one-on-one with Penta,&quot; he said.Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship earlier this year at WrestleMania 41. He successfully defended the title against Rusev this past Monday night on RAW. Rusev spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling before his return to the company earlier this year.Bill Apter claims Dominik Mysterio has lost heat in WWELegendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that Dominik Mysterio was not getting the same reactions as he used to from wrestling fans.Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, Apter pointed out how popular Mysterio was becoming in AAA and suggested that he was not getting the same crowd reactions in WWE. The veteran stated that the company could make some changes to The Judgment Day soon.&quot;I am gonna give him, uh, what's going on with him now, I think he has lost some of his heat. So I am gonna agree with you and right now I am gonna say Not (not hot). I think we may see a split with he and the Judgment Day. They seem to be stirring that up a little bit. I think that in terms of AAA, he has probably got more heat than he does at WWE at this point,&quot; said Bill Apter. FADE @FadeAwayMediaLINKTHE CROWD IN SACRAMENTO ABSOLUTELY LOVES DOMINIK MYSTERIO 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #WWERAWDominik Mysterio is involved in a storyline relationship with Liv Morgan, but the former champion has been out of action since suffering an injury during her singles match against Kairi Sane on the June 16 episode of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see how much longer Mysterio can remain the Intercontinental Champion on the red brand.If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.