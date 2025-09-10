  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • Dominik Mysterio has gone through an undesirable change in WWE, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio has gone through an undesirable change in WWE, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Sep 10, 2025 04:25 GMT
What is next for Dominik Mysterio? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Dominik Mysterio? (via WWE.com)

WWE star Dominik Mysterio was, and still is to some extent, considered to be one of the most hated heels on the roster. However, he has apparently changed negatively, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.

Ad

Dominik was at the peak of his heel run when he was feuding with his father, Rey Mysterio. Since then, he has noticeably lost prominence in the active scene, despite appearing on screen at times and being the current Intercontinental Champion. According to Apter, his status in AAA right now is better than it is in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on UnSKripted this week, Apter stated that Dominik has lost the heat he had before, which was certainly not a good thing:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I am gonna give him, uh, what's going on with him now, I think he has lost some of his heat. So I am gonna agree with you and right now I am gonna say Not (not hot). I think we may see a split with he and the Judgment Day. They seem to be stirring that up a little bit. I think that in terms of AAA, he has probably got more heat than he does at WWE at this point."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

The WWE star recently got a babyface treatment

While it appears that Dominik has changed nothing about his character, he recently got treated as a babyface for a brief moment.

After winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, Dominik was surprised to see fans cheering for him. On The Rap On Wrestling Podcast, he stated:

"Man, it's super surreal, man. It's such a blessing, cause, uh, it wasn't too long ago, uh, I was getting booed out of the stadiums and arenas for two, three years now. Like, not even being able to get a word out. Like interviews and podcasts and stuff like this is the most I was ever able to talk," he said.
Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Dominik down the line in WWE.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

About the author
Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Twitter icon

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shubhajit Deb
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications