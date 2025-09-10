Dominik Mysterio has gone through an undesirable change in WWE, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

WWE star Dominik Mysterio was, and still is to some extent, considered to be one of the most hated heels on the roster. However, he has apparently changed negatively, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.
Dominik was at the peak of his heel run when he was feuding with his father, Rey Mysterio. Since then, he has noticeably lost prominence in the active scene, despite appearing on screen at times and being the current Intercontinental Champion. According to Apter, his status in AAA right now is better than it is in the Stamford-based promotion.
Speaking on UnSKripted this week, Apter stated that Dominik has lost the heat he had before, which was certainly not a good thing:
"I am gonna give him, uh, what's going on with him now, I think he has lost some of his heat. So I am gonna agree with you and right now I am gonna say Not (not hot). I think we may see a split with he and the Judgment Day. They seem to be stirring that up a little bit. I think that in terms of AAA, he has probably got more heat than he does at WWE at this point."
The WWE star recently got a babyface treatment
While it appears that Dominik has changed nothing about his character, he recently got treated as a babyface for a brief moment.
After winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, Dominik was surprised to see fans cheering for him. On The Rap On Wrestling Podcast, he stated:
"Man, it's super surreal, man. It's such a blessing, cause, uh, it wasn't too long ago, uh, I was getting booed out of the stadiums and arenas for two, three years now. Like, not even being able to get a word out. Like interviews and podcasts and stuff like this is the most I was ever able to talk," he said.
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Dominik down the line in WWE.
If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.