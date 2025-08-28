Dominik Mysterio speaks on sudden babyface turn at WrestleMania 41; says he "didn't change anything about Dirty Dom"

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently talked about his sudden babyface turn at WrestleMania 41 after seeing fans' support for him. The Judgment Day star also broke his character to talk about how much he liked the moment.

After joining The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio became one of the most hated heels in World Wrestling Entertainment. "Dirty" Dom used to get booed out of the arena whenever he appeared on television. However, things have completely changed in recent times, as the audience has been cheering for Mysterio during his matches. Fans are even singing his theme now.

All of this started at WrestleMania 41, where Dominik became the Intercontinental Champion. When the audience started cheering for him at this year's 'Mania, the star suddenly became a babyface for a brief moment as he came back to the ring to enjoy his title win with fans.

During a recent edition of The Rap On Wrestling Podcast, Dominik admitted that fans' support for him has been "super surreal," highlighting that he had been getting booed out of the building for several years now.

"Man, it's super surreal, man. It's such a blessing, cause, uh, it wasn't too long ago, uh, I was getting booed out of the stadiums and arenas for two, three years now. Like, not even being able to get a word out. Like interviews and podcasts and stuff like this is the most I was ever able to talk," he said.

"Dirty" Dom added that he did not change anything about his heel character and still got cheered. The Judgment Day star also said that he believed fans had realized that they were witnessing greatness inside the ring.

"So the fact that, you know, it's switched up on me that quickly because I remember walking out, my music hitting at WrestleMania, and they booed me. I was getting booed, and then the match started, things started progressing, and they were chanting, they were singing, you know, my song, and it just, I don't know, I didn't change anything about Dirty Dom. I just know the fans changed up. They realized, you know, the greatness they were witnessing," he added.

Dominik Mysterio will face AJ Styles in a rematch on next week's WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio faced AJ Styles in an Intercontinental Championship bout at SummerSlam 2025. "Dirty" Dom emerged victorious to retain his title.

On this week's RAW, Adam Pearce announced in a backstage segment that Dominik will lock horns with Styles in a rematch on next week's edition of the red show.

"I'll make it right. How about this? Next week on RAW in Paris, AJ Styles one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio. Even better, for that Intercontinental Title! That will end it, right? Does that work for you? No, it does work! And it is official," Adam Pearce said.

It remains to be seen if AJ Styles will finally dethrone Dominik Mysterio as the Intercontinental Champion next week in Paris.

Please credit The Rap On Wrestling Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

