PHOTO: AEW blurs current WWE Executive's face

On a recent episode of AEW: All Access, the company decided to blur the face of a current WWE executive who was present backstage. The person in question is none other than William Regal.

William Regal left All Elite Wrestling last year and returned to WWE as the Vice President of Global Talent Development in January. However, the company chose to blur his face in the footage. Regal's son, Charlie Dempsey, currently works for WWE's NXT brand. He is one of the reasons behind Regal's decision to return to the company.

The latest episode of AEW: All Access showcased behind-the-scenes footage of Sammy Guevara preparing for his match in the gorilla position, where Sammy was seen with his wife Tay Melo and William Regal. The latter's face was blurred in the scene.

The show follows AEW's stars as they navigate the week-to-week challenges of remaining at the top and track the rivalries between talent as they vie for fans' attention. Viewers also get to follow the contentious lead-up to major wrestling events and matches.

AEW star Sammy Guevara namedropped WWE RAW Superstar on Dynamite

During a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Sammy Guevara recently made some pointed remarks about fellow wrestler MJF. After defeating Komander, Sammy stated that he had done something that MJF does not do: wrestling.

The Spanish God then accused MJF of cheating and lying his way to the top, adding that he was jealous of his success. However, Sammy's comments about Cody Rhodes drew the most attention.

He suggested that MJF had once been friends with Cody but was no longer, and he also claimed that Tony Khan had previously been friends with him but had since turned away.

Sammy's fiery remarks have added fuel to the already personal feud between him and MJF, with fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this ongoing rivalry.

What are your thoughts on William Regal's face getting blurred out? Sound off in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes