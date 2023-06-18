[PHOTO] AEW fan spotted holding a hilarious Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio sign during AEW Collision

A fan poked fun at AEW's Buddy Matthews by referencing his real-life girlfriend, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen relationship.

Tonight on AEW's Collision's opening night, Andrade El Idolo returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion to take on Buddy Matthews of The House of Black.

Both stars put on a tough battle to get the win. However, as the two former WWE Superstars were wrestling, a fan was caught on camera holding a unique sign. The sign took shots at the AEW Trios World Champion. It asked how he feels about losing his girlfriend to Dominik Mysterio.

This was about the current 'storyline' relationship between 'The Eradicator' Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW.

"HEY BUDDY AIN'T IT FUNNY HOW DOMMY STOLE UR MOMY," the sign said.

El Idolo and Matthews were fighting hard, and at one point, both seemingly rekindled their injuries. The match was paused as the medical team rushed in to check on both stars. Luckily, both stars were able to continue.

The match ended as Andrade El Idolo took some inspiration from his wife, Charlotte Flair, and locked in the Figure-Eight Leg L,ock forcing Matthews to tap out.

