Photo: AEW personality Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) unveils new look 

AEW's Renee Paquette is known for her warm personality but also her trendsetting style. The star recently took to social media to unveil her new French bob look, which she called a 'dream come true.'

Paquette made her well-received All Elite Wrestling debut back in October 2022 during the promotion's first show in Canada. Being a Canadian native, she was warmly welcomed by the audience and still receives a hearty welcome whenever she appears on-screen.

Renee recently took to Instagram, where she showed off her new hairstyle and thanked her hairdresser and make-up artist, Marandan Renea, who notably does the same for many other AEW female stars.

"When @marandanrenea comes through to make all my French bobby dreams come true. (alors je parle en français seulement)," Paquette posted.

Fans were recently surprised to see Renee on an episode of WWE's Rivals, leading to numerous fan conspiracy theories. However, according to a report from Fightful, she simply filmed the segment before signing with All Elite Wrestling.

According to the AEW personality, WWE threw her into the deep end by putting her on commentary

Other than conducting backstage interviews, Renee Paquette also began to dabble in color commentary during her WWE tenure. She eventually became a full-time commentator on WWE Superstars for a year before hosting numerous shows in the promotion.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Paquette recalled how overwhelming it was for her to put on commentary during her WWE tenure.

"It's not that there's not enough respect put on what commentary needs and to be good at commentary, they do understand that," Paquette said. "But a lot of times they're like, 'Okay well, put Renee on, she'll be good. She's good in these other things, let's put her on commentary.' I was not ready to do commentary." (H/T: Ringside News)

While Renee Paquette's uncertainties were likely well-placed, she eventually became beloved by fans in the role. Could she someday take the place of one of AEW's commentators? Only time will tell, but for now, she seems content in her current position.

